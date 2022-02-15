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Ducati Multistrada V4 vs Harley-Davidson Sportster S

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Multistrada V4 vs Sportster S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada v4 Sportster s
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 24.56 Lakhs₹ 18.05 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1158 cc1252 cc
Power169.9 PS PS122.3 PS PS

Filters
Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4
STD
₹24.56 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
STD
₹16.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Multistrada V4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22 L11.8 L
Length
2301 mm2270 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm90 mm
Wheelbase
1567 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
240 kg228 kg
Height
1520 mm-
Saddle Height
840 mm765 mm
Width
1020 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19 Rear :-170/60-17Front :-160/70-17, Rear :- 180/70-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km-
Max Speed
180 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm122.3 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm72.3 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 8750 rpm125 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1158 cc1252
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo, V4 - 90 Degree, 4 valves per cylinder, counterrotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooledRevolution Max 1250T
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run-
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm105 mm
Chassis
Aluminum monocoque frame-
Front Suspension
50 mm fully adjustable usd fork-
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, aluminium doublesided swingarm-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ducati Wheelie Control, Vehicle Hold Control, Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) control system with Autoleveling function, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot DetectionENHANCED LIFT MITIGATION, WHEEL LIFT MITIGATION, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, DRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEM
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes, DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes4 Inch TFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,09,19118,24,637
Ex-Showroom Price
24,56,30016,49,000
RTO
1,96,5041,31,920
Insurance
56,38743,717
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
58,23139,218

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Latest Car & Bike News

The test was conducted at Hero’s Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT), located in Jaipur and was carried over by a team of five riders.
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15 Feb 2022
The new Multistrada V4 Rally will be offered in Jade Green/Brushed Aluminum and Ducati Red.
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Harley-Davidson Sportster S dominates 24-hour endurance test, covers 3,141 kms
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The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is offered in Jade Green/Brushed Aluminum and Ducati Red.
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