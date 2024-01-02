Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesMultistrada V4 vs Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]

Ducati Multistrada V4 vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]

In 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Filters
Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4
STD
₹18.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]
Street Bob STD
₹15.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm-
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 8750 rpm155 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1158 cc1868 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,94,42817,81,710
Ex-Showroom Price
18,99,00015,99,000
RTO
1,51,9201,27,920
Insurance
43,50838,800
Accessories Charges
015,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,01738,295

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
    2 Jan 2024
    2024 Yamaha R15 in new Vivid Magenta Metallic colour scheme.
    Yamaha R15 & FZ-range gets new colourways. Check them out
    9 Jan 2024
    The upcoming Hero Mavrick 440 will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440 with the co-developed by Hero and Harley
    Hero Mavrick name confirmed for flagship 440 cc motorcycle, based on Harley X440
    10 Jan 2024
    Image of Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid used for representation purposes only.
    Yamaha announces special Pongal offers in this state. Check details
    6 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
    Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
    11 Nov 2022
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    The Range Rover is offered in four variants - SE, HSE and Autobiography, with a First Edition available only in the first year of production and comes with a number of updates over the Autobiography model.
    Range Rover 2022: First drive review
    27 Nov 2022
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    View all
     