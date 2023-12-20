In 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs 18.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs 13.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm & 125 Nm @ 8750 rpm. On the other hand, SuperSport 950 engine makes power & torque 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. Ducati offers the SuperSport 950 in 1 colour. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17.9 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less