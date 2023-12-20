Saved Articles

Ducati Multistrada V4 vs Ducati Panigale V2

In 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Ducati Panigale V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4
STD
₹18.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2
STD
₹17.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm155 PS @ 10750 rpm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 8750 rpm104 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1158 cc955 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,94,42819,43,191
Ex-Showroom Price
18,99,00017,49,000
RTO
1,51,9201,39,920
Insurance
43,50841,154
Accessories Charges
013,117
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,01741,766

