In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Ducati Multistrada 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada 950 engine makes power & torque 114.5 PS @ 9 & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.8 kmpl.
Multistrada V4 vs Multistrada 950 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada v4
|Multistrada 950
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 24.56 Lakhs
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|22.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1158 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|169.9 PS PS
|114.5 PS @ 9