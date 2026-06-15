In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Ducati Multistrada 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada 1260 engine makes power & torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl.
Multistrada V4 vs Multistrada 1260 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada v4
|Multistrada 1260
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 24.56 Lakhs
|₹ 17.8 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1158 cc
|1262 cc
|Power
|169.9 PS PS
|158 PS @ 9500 rpm