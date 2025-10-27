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Ducati Multistrada V4 vs Ducati Multistrada V2

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Ducati Multistrada V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada V2 engine makes power & torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl.
Multistrada V4 vs Multistrada V2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada v4 Multistrada v2
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 24.56 Lakhs₹ 18.88 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl16.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1158 cc890 cc
Power169.9 PS PS115.56 PS

Filters
Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4
STD
₹24.56 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Multistrada V2
Ducati Multistrada V2
STD 2025
₹18.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati Multistrada V4 Visual Comparison

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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22 L19 L
Length
2301 mm-
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Wheelbase
1567 mm1572.5 mm
Kerb Weight
240 kg199 kg
Height
1520 mm-
Saddle Height
840 mm830 mm
Width
1020 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19 Rear :-170/60-17Front :-120/70 ZR19, Rear :-170/60 ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km-
Max Speed
180 kmph182 kmph
Max Power
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm115.56 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm61.5 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 8750 rpm92 Nm @ 8250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1158 cc890 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo, V4 - 90 Degree, 4 valves per cylinder, counterrotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooled90 Degree V2, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Intake Variable Valves Timing System, Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runHydraulically Controlled Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm96 mm
Chassis
Aluminum monocoque frame-
Front Suspension
50 mm fully adjustable usd fork45 mm Fully Adjustable Mechanical Fork, Compression And Rebound Damping Manual Adjustment, Travel - 170 mm
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, aluminium doublesided swingarmFully Adjustable Monoshock, Remote Spring Preload Adjustment, Aluminium Double-sided Swingarm, Travel - 170 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesSports,Touring,Urban,Enduro
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Ducati Wheelie Control, Vehicle Hold Control, Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) control system with Autoleveling function, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot DetectionWheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia System
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes, Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,09,19120,86,508
Ex-Showroom Price
24,56,30018,88,000
RTO
1,96,5041,51,040
Insurance
56,38747,468
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
58,23144,847

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