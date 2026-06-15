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Ducati Multistrada V4 vs Ducati Monster

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Ducati Monster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Monster engine makes power & torque 111.4 PS PS & 93.16 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl.
Multistrada V4 vs Monster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada v4 Monster
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 24.56 Lakhs₹ 12.95 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl18.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1158 cc937 cc
Power169.9 PS PS111.4 PS PS

Filters
Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4
STD
₹24.56 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Monster
Ducati Monster
STD
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Multistrada V4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Mudguard And Suspension View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22 L14 L
Length
2301 mm-
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Wheelbase
1567 mm1474 mm
Kerb Weight
240 kg188 kg
Height
1520 mm-
Saddle Height
840 mm820 mm
Width
1020 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19 Rear :-170/60-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km-
Max Speed
180 kmph200 kmph
Max Power
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 8750 rpm93 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1158 cc937 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo, V4 - 90 Degree, 4 valves per cylinder, counterrotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooledTestatretta 11 degree, V2 - 90 degree, 4 valves per cylinder, desmodromic valvetrain, liquid cooled
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runSlipper and self-servo multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm94 mm
Chassis
Aluminum monocoque frame-
Front Suspension
50 mm fully adjustable usd fork43 mm usd fork
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, aluminium doublesided swingarmProgressive linkage, preload adjustable monoshock, aluminium double-sided swingarm
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Ducati Wheelie Control, Vehicle Hold Control, Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) control system with Autoleveling function, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot DetectionCornering ABS, Wheelie Control, Ducati Power Launch, Dynamic Turn Indicator, Fly screen, Passenger seat cover
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes, DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes4.3 Inch TFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,09,19114,36,761
Ex-Showroom Price
24,56,30012,95,000
RTO
1,96,5041,03,600
Insurance
56,38738,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
58,23130,881
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

The new Multistrada V4 Rally will be offered in Jade Green/Brushed Aluminum and Ducati Red.
MY26 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally bookings open
15 Jun 2026
Ducati is yet to announce how many units of the Monster 30 Anniversario have been allocated for India
Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario listed on India website, launch soon
12 Jun 2024
Ducati introduces Sport Livery for the Ducati Monster, inspired by the historic Ducati Monster S4.
Ducati Monster gets new Sport livery inspired by the iconic S4
13 Mar 2026
The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is offered in Jade Green/Brushed Aluminum and Ducati Red.
2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally launched in India, priced from 32.40 lakh
30 Jun 2026
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally now supports factory-level customisation with expanded design and component options.
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally now available with ‘Factory Made’ customisation programme
22 Apr 2026
The new-gen Ducati Monster will feature an all-new design and a new V-twin powerplant.
New-gen Ducati Monster with V2 engine spied testing in Europe: What you should know
15 May 2025
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Latest Videos

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11 Oct 2021
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