In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Ducati Monster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Monster engine makes power & torque 111.4 PS PS & 93.16 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl.
Multistrada V4 vs Monster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada v4
|Monster
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 24.56 Lakhs
|₹ 12.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1158 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|169.9 PS PS
|111.4 PS PS