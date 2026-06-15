In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Ducati Hypermotard 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Hypermotard 950 engine makes power & torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Multistrada V4 vs Hypermotard 950 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada v4
|Hypermotard 950
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 24.56 Lakhs
|₹ 17.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1158 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|169.9 PS PS
|114.2 PS PS