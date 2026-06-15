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Ducati Multistrada V4 vs Ducati Hypermotard 950

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Ducati Hypermotard 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Hypermotard 950 engine makes power & torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Multistrada V4 vs Hypermotard 950 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada v4 Hypermotard 950
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 24.56 Lakhs₹ 17.11 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1158 cc937 cc
Power169.9 PS PS114.2 PS PS

Filters
Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4
STD
₹24.56 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
RVE
₹17.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati Multistrada V4 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22 L14.5 L
Length
2301 mm-
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Wheelbase
1567 mm1493 mm
Kerb Weight
240 kg200 kg
Height
1520 mm-
Saddle Height
840 mm870 mm
Width
1020 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19 Rear :-170/60-17Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km284.2 km
Max Speed
180 kmph316 kmph
Max Power
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 8750 rpm96 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1158 cc937 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo, V4 - 90 Degree, 4 valves per cylinder, counterrotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooledTestastretta 11 Degree, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesium head covers, hydraulic clutch command
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runSlipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch, hydraulic control
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm94 mm
Chassis
Aluminum monocoque frame-
Front Suspension
50 mm fully adjustable usd forkMarzocchi aluminum fully adjustable, upside-down 45 mm
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, aluminium doublesided swingarmProgressive linkage with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping Sachs monoshock. Aluminium singlesided swingarm
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ducati Wheelie Control, Vehicle Hold Control, Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) control system with Autoleveling function, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot DetectionABS Bosch Cornering, Ducati Slide by Brake, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ride-by-Wire, Removable passenger footpegs, Heated grips, Ducati Multimedia System
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes, DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,09,19118,92,022
Ex-Showroom Price
24,56,30017,10,500
RTO
1,96,5041,36,840
Insurance
56,38744,682
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
58,23140,666

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Latest Car & Bike News

The new Multistrada V4 Rally will be offered in Jade Green/Brushed Aluminum and Ducati Red.
MY26 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally bookings open
15 Jun 2026
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP gets a more sophisticated suspension setup from Ohlins, a special paint scheme and stickier Pirelli tyres
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP launched in India, priced at 19.05 lakh
10 Aug 2024
The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is offered in Jade Green/Brushed Aluminum and Ducati Red.
2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally launched in India, priced from 32.40 lakh
30 Jun 2026
The Hypermotard 950 SP features a special white and red livery and comes with several carbon fibre components such as the rear mud guard and heat guard.
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP: Five key highlights
10 Aug 2024
The only change that the Graffiti Evo livery comes with is new graphics. There are no mechanical changes to the motorcycle.
Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE launched with Graffiti Evo livery. Check what's new
26 Apr 2024
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally now supports factory-level customisation with expanded design and component options.
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally now available with ‘Factory Made’ customisation programme
22 Apr 2026
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