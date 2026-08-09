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Ducati Multistrada V4 vs Ducati Diavel 1260

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Ducati Diavel 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Diavel 1260 engine makes power & torque 164.2 PS PS & 129 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Multistrada V4 vs Diavel 1260 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada v4 Diavel 1260
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 24.56 Lakhs₹ 17.7 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1158 cc1262 cc
Power169.9 PS PS164.2 PS PS

Filters
Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4
STD
₹24.56 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260
STD
₹17.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Multistrada V4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22 L17 L
Length
2301 mm-
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Wheelbase
1567 mm1600 mm
Kerb Weight
240 kg249 kg
Height
1520 mm-
Saddle Height
840 mm780 mm
Width
1020 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19 Rear :-170/60-17Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :- 240/45-ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km
Max Speed
180 kmph
Max Power
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm71.5 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 8750 rpm129 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1158 cc1262 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo, V4 - 90 Degree, 4 valves per cylinder, counterrotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooledDucati Testastreta DVT 1262, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, Desmodromic Variable Timing
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runSlipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic Control
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm106 mm
Chassis
Aluminum monocoque frameTubular Steel Trellis Frame
Front Suspension
50 mm fully adjustable usd fork50 mm Adjustable USD Fork
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, aluminium doublesided swingarmMonoshock, Preload and Rebound Adjustable, single side swingarm
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Ducati Wheelie Control, Vehicle Hold Control, Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) control system with Autoleveling function, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot DetectionBosch Cornering ABS Evo, Ducati Wheelie Control Evo (DWC), Ducati Power Launch Evo (DPL)
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes, DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,09,19120,58,133
Ex-Showroom Price
24,56,30018,49,000
RTO
1,96,5041,47,920
Insurance
56,38742,723
Accessories Charges
018,490
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
58,23144,237

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