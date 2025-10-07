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Ducati Multistrada V4 vs Ducati DesertX

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Ducati DesertX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, DesertX engine makes power & torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Multistrada V4 vs DesertX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada v4 Desertx
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 24.56 Lakhs₹ 19.59 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1158 cc937 cc
Power169.9 PS PS111.52 PS PS

Filters
Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4
STD
₹24.56 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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DesertX
Ducati DesertX
STD
₹19.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati Multistrada V4 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22 L21 L
Length
2301 mm2390 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm250 mm
Wheelbase
1567 mm1608 mm
Kerb Weight
240 kg223 kg
Height
1520 mm1178 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm865 mm
Width
1020 mm960 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19 Rear :-170/60-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-18
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km374 Km
Max Speed
180 kmph209 kmph
Max Power
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 8750 rpm 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1158 cc937 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo, V4 - 90 Degree, 4 valves per cylinder, counterrotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooled11 Degree twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runAssist And Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm94 mm
Chassis
Aluminum monocoque frame-
Front Suspension
50 mm fully adjustable usd forkKYB 46mm USD fork, fully adjustable
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, aluminium doublesided swingarmKYB monoshock, fully adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
YesSport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and Rally
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ducati Wheelie Control, Vehicle Hold Control, Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) control system with Autoleveling function, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot DetectionEngine Brake Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Multimedia System
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes, DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes5” full-TFT colour display
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,09,19121,64,521
Ex-Showroom Price
24,56,30019,59,200
RTO
1,96,5041,56,736
Insurance
56,38748,585
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
58,23146,523

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2026 DesertX has been spotted testing with the new V2 engine ahead of a possible debut at EICMA 2025
Next-gen Ducati DesertX spotted testing with new V2 engine, EICMA debut expected
7 Oct 2025
The new Multistrada V4 Rally will be offered in Jade Green/Brushed Aluminum and Ducati Red.
MY26 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally bookings open
15 Jun 2026
The next generation of the Ducati DesertX will be unveiled in February 2026 with the new V2 engine
2026 Ducati DesertX launches in February 2026 with new V2 engine and updated chassis
18 Nov 2025
The 2026 Ducati DesertX features a new 890cc V2 engine, 21-inch front wheel and long-travel suspension for demanding terrain.
Ducati DesertX second-gen unveiled internationally at World Premiere 2026
26 Feb 2026
The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is offered in Jade Green/Brushed Aluminum and Ducati Red.
2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally launched in India, priced from 32.40 lakh
30 Jun 2026
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally now supports factory-level customisation with expanded design and component options.
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally now available with ‘Factory Made’ customisation programme
22 Apr 2026
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