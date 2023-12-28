In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less