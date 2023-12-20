In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs 17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less