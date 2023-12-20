Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesMultistrada 950 vs Tiger 1200

Ducati Multistrada 950 vs Triumph Tiger 1200

In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
S
₹15.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
Tiger 1200 GT Pro
₹19.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm-
Stroke
67.5 mm60.7 mm
Max Torque
94 Nm @ 6750 rpm130 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Compression Ratio
12.6:113.2:1
Displacement
937 cc1160 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic ControlHydraulic, wet, multi-plate, slip and assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Ducati Testastretta, L-Twin Cylinder, 4 Valve Per CylinderLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
94 mm90.0 mm
No of Cylinders
23
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,22,55221,16,342
Ex-Showroom Price
15,49,00019,19,000
RTO
1,23,9201,53,520
Insurance
38,01543,822
Accessories Charges
11,6170
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,02445,488

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Triumph Daytona 660 boasts a split headlamp design.
    Triumph Daytona 660 to make official debut on 9th January. Check details
    20 Dec 2023
    One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
    2 Jan 2024
    Prices are yet to be disclosed for the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 range, while deliveries will begin in March next year
    India Bike Week 2023: 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT, Rally Pro showcased, deliveries in March next year
    8 Dec 2023
    From the Yamaha R3 to Kawasaki Eliminator 450, here's a look at the new motorcycles set to arrive in December
    5 upcoming motorcycle launches in December 2023
    13 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment with two models - Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The Tiago EV, launched in September, will go on sale from next year.
    Five reasons why Tata leads electric vehicle segment in India
    7 Nov 2022
    Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
    Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
    27 Jan 2021
    Triumph Tiger 900 special edition unveiled as the brand's one millionth bike.
    Triumph Tiger 900 special edition unveiled as the brand's one millionth bike
    1 Dec 2021
    Triumph unveils 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS motorcycle.
    Watch: Triumph unveils 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS
    26 Jan 2021
    View all
     