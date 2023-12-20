In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs 10.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 118 PS @ 12000 rpm & 79 Nm @ 9350rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 2 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less