In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Triumph Street Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Triumph Street Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs 9.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Street Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7250rpm & 80 Nm @ 3250 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Street Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. The Street Scrambler 900 mileage is around 26.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less