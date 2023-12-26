In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Triumph Speed Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Triumph Speed Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin Price starts at Rs 9.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Twin engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm @ 4250rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Twin in 3 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. The Speed Twin mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less