Ducati Multistrada 950 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm & 110 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl.