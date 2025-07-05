In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9 & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.8 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
Multistrada 950 vs Rocket 3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada 950
|Rocket 3
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 24.03 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.8 kmpl
|15.15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|2458 cc
|Power
|114.5 PS @ 9
|182 PS PS