hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesMultistrada 950 vs Rocket 3

Ducati Multistrada 950 vs Triumph Rocket 3

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9 & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.8 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
Multistrada 950 vs Rocket 3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada 950 Rocket 3
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 15.49 Lakhs₹ 24.03 Lakhs
Mileage22.8 kmpl15.15 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc2458 cc
Power114.5 PS @ 9182 PS PS

Filters
Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
S
₹15.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹24.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Ducati Multistrada 950 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Handle Bar View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L18 L
Wheelbase
1594 mm1677 mm
Kerb Weight
230 kg320 kg
Dry Weight
207 kg-
Saddle Height
820-860 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR19,Rear :- 170/60-ZR17Front :-150/80-R17 Rear :-240/50-R16
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm300 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
3.87s-
Acceleration (0-160)
8.42s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
16.17m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
3.36s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
2.88s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
2.82s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
2.21s-
Highway Mileage
22.86 kmpl-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
41.80m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
26.83m-
Max Power
114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm182 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm85.9 mm
Max Torque
94 Nm @ 6750 rpm225 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Compression Ratio
12.6:1-
Displacement
937 cc2458 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic ControlWet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Ducati Testastretta, L-Twin Cylinder, 4 Valve Per CylinderLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
94 mm110.2 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Monoshock, Electronic Compression, Rebound Damping and Spring Pre-load Adjustable with Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS)Fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 107mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
fully adjustable USD fork, Electronic Compression and Rebound Damping Adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS)Showa 47mm USD 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound damping adjustment, 120mm wheel travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Quick Shifter
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes, Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Power Modes, Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS), Ducati Quick Shifter (DQS)-
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Power Modes
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5* TFT ColourYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,22,55226,50,900
Ex-Showroom Price
15,49,00024,03,100
RTO
1,23,9201,92,248
Insurance
38,01555,552
Accessories Charges
11,6170
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,02456,978

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Triumph has launched the MY26 update for the Rocket 3 cruiser, with both variants getting new colour options.
2026 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R and GT launched with new colours, to hit Indian shores
5 Jul 2025
Triumph has made the engine on the Rocket 3 Storm more powerful.
Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R & GT launched at 21.99 lakh, puts out 180 bhp
20 Mar 2024
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
Ducati Multistrada V2 breaks cover as an improved version of Multistrada 950.
Ducati Multistrada V2 launched as an improved version of Multistrada 950
1 Oct 2021
The Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Edition motorcycle is unlikely to arrive in the Indian market.
Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Edition breaks cover globally but you may not be able to buy it
1 Jan 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ducati Monster: Track test review
11 Oct 2021
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
7 Jul 2021
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
22 Mar 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers