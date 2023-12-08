In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs 9.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less