In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs 8.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville T100 engine makes power & torque 55.6 PS @ 5900 rpm & 80 Nm @ 3200 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less