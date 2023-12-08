Saved Articles

Ducati Multistrada 950 vs Triumph Bonneville T100

In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
₹15.49 Lakhs*
Bonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T100
₹8.87 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm55.6 PS @ 5900 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm80 mm
Max Torque
94 Nm @ 6750 rpm80 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.6:110.55:1
Displacement
937 cc900 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic ControlWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Ducati Testastretta, L-Twin Cylinder, 4 Valve Per CylinderLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
94 mm84.6 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,22,55210,31,605
Ex-Showroom Price
15,49,0009,29,000
RTO
1,23,92074,320
Insurance
38,01528,285
Accessories Charges
11,6170
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,02422,173

    Latest News

    Triumph Stealth Edition range is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.09 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.85 lakh (ex-showroom).
    India Bike Week 2023: Triumph launches Stealth Edition motorcycles in India, priced from 9.09 lakh
    8 Dec 2023
    Triumph Stealth Editions only come with cosmetic upgrades over the standard versions of the motorcycles.
    Triumph reveals Stealth Editions for its motorcycles, will be on sale for 1 year only
    27 Oct 2023
    One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
    2 Jan 2024
    The Ducati Multistrada V4 Grand Tour comes with all the bells and whistles that the brand has to offer.
    Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour to launch soon in India. Check details
    29 Nov 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
