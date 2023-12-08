In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs 10.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville Bobber engine makes power & torque 78 PS @ 6100 rpm & 106 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 21.7 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less