In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Katana Price starts at Rs 13.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Katana engine makes power & torque 150.19 bhp PS & 106 Nm @ 9250 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. The Katana mileage is around 23 kmpl.