In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9 & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.8 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl.
Multistrada 950 vs Z H2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada 950
|Z h2
|Brand
|Ducati
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 25.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.8 kmpl
|16.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|998 cc
|Power
|114.5 PS @ 9
|200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS