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Ducati Multistrada 950 vs Kawasaki Z H2

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9 & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.8 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl.
Multistrada 950 vs Z H2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada 950 Z h2
BrandDucatiKawasaki
Price₹ 15.49 Lakhs₹ 25.85 Lakhs
Mileage22.8 kmpl16.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc998 cc
Power114.5 PS @ 9200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS

Filters
Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
S
₹15.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹25.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Multistrada 950 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L19 L
Wheelbase
1594 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
230 kg239 kg
Dry Weight
207 kg-
Saddle Height
820-860 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR19,Rear :- 170/60-ZR17Front :-120/70-17Rear :-190/55-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm260 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
3.87s-
Acceleration (0-160)
8.42s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
16.17m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
3.36s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
2.88s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
2.82s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
2.21s-
Highway Mileage
22.86 kmpl-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
41.80m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
26.83m-
Max Power
114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm200 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm55 mm
Max Torque
94 Nm @ 6750 rpm137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.6:1-
Displacement
937 cc998 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic Control-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Ducati Testastretta, L-Twin Cylinder, 4 Valve Per CylinderLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
94 mm76 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Monoshock, Electronic Compression, Rebound Damping and Spring Pre-load Adjustable with Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS)Uni-Trak, gas-charged shock, adjustable rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability
Front Suspension
fully adjustable USD fork, Electronic Compression and Rebound Damping Adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS)Inverted Separate Function fork (SFF-BP) with adjustable compression and rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Quick Shifter
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes, Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Power Modes, Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS), Ducati Quick Shifter (DQS)KTRC, KCMF, KIBS
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Power Modes
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5* TFT ColourYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,22,55228,86,190
Ex-Showroom Price
15,49,00025,85,000
RTO
1,23,9202,13,380
Insurance
38,01587,810
Accessories Charges
11,6170
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,02462,035

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