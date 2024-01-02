Saved Articles

Ducati Multistrada 950 vs Kawasaki Z900 RS

In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Kawasaki Z900 RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
₹15.49 Lakhs*
Z900 RS
Kawasaki Z900 RS
₹16.47 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm109.96 bhp @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm56 mm
Max Torque
94 Nm @ 6750 rpm98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.6:1-
Displacement
937 cc948 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic ControlAssist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Ducati Testastretta, L-Twin Cylinder, 4 Valve Per CylinderLiquid-cooled 4-stroke In-Line Four
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS-VI
Bore
94 mm73.4 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,22,55218,41,319
Ex-Showroom Price
15,49,00016,47,000
RTO
1,23,9201,43,760
Insurance
38,01550,559
Accessories Charges
11,6170
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,02439,577

