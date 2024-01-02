In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Kawasaki Z900 RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Kawasaki Z900 RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 RS Price starts at Rs 16.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Z900 RS engine makes power & torque 109.96 bhp @ 8500 rpm & 98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. The Z900 RS mileage is around 15 to 17.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less