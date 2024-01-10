In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs 10.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Versys 1000 engine makes power & torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less