In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs 16.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power & torque 203 PS @ 13200 rpm & 114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.