In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs 10.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja 1000SX engine makes power & torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl.