In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs. 24.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9 & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Super Chief Limited engine makes power & torque 88 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.8 kmpl. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
Multistrada 950 vs Super Chief Limited Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada 950
|Super chief limited
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 24.33 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.8 kmpl
|14.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|114.5 PS @ 9
|88 PS PS