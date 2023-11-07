In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs 17.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Indian offers the Scout Bobber in 8 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less