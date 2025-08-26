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HomeCompare BikesMultistrada 950 vs Scout [2022-2025]

Ducati Multistrada 950 vs Indian Scout [2022-2025]

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9 & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.8 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Multistrada 950 vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada 950 Scout [2022-2025]
BrandDucatiIndian
Price₹ 15.49 Lakhs₹ 17.83 Lakhs
Mileage22.8 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1133 cc
Power114.5 PS @ 9127.8 PS PS

Filters
Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
S
₹15.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scout [2022-2025]
Indian Scout [2022-2025]
Black Metallic
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Multistrada 950 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L12.5 L
Wheelbase
1594 mm1575 mm
Kerb Weight
230 kg256 Kg
Dry Weight
207 kg-
Saddle Height
820-860 mm649 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR19,Rear :- 170/60-ZR17Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm298 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
3.87s-
Acceleration (0-160)
8.42s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
16.17m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
3.36s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
2.88s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
2.82s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
2.21s-
Highway Mileage
22.86 kmpl-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
41.80m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
26.83m-
Max Power
114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm127.8 PS
Stroke
67.5 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
94 Nm @ 6750 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
12.6:1-
Displacement
937 cc1133 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic ControlWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Ducati Testastretta, L-Twin Cylinder, 4 Valve Per CylinderLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
94 mm99 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Monoshock, Electronic Compression, Rebound Damping and Spring Pre-load Adjustable with Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS)Dual Shocks/76 mm
Front Suspension
fully adjustable USD fork, Electronic Compression and Rebound Damping Adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS)Telescopic Fork/120 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Quick Shifter
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes, Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Power Modes, Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS), Ducati Quick Shifter (DQS)Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, 2-up Sport seat, Engine Temp
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Power Modes
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5* TFT Colour-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,22,55219,84,789
Ex-Showroom Price
15,49,00017,82,618
RTO
1,23,9201,60,436
Insurance
38,01541,735
Accessories Charges
11,6170
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,02442,660

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