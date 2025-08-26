In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9 & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.8 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Multistrada 950 vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada 950
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.8 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|114.5 PS @ 9
|127.8 PS PS