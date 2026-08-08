In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Indian Chief Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 22.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9 & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Chief Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.8 kmpl. The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Multistrada 950 vs Chief Dark Horse Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada 950
|Chief dark horse
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 22.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.8 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|114.5 PS @ 9
|122 PS PS