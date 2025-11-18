In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9 & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.8 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Multistrada 950 vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada 950
|Cbr1000rr-r
|Brand
|Ducati
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 23.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.8 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1000 cc
|Power
|114.5 PS @ 9
|217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS