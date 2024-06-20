HT Auto
Ducati Multistrada 950 vs Harley-Davidson Nightster

In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9 & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.8 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Multistrada 950 vs Nightster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada 950 Nightster
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 15.49 Lakhs₹ 12.24 Lakhs
Mileage22.8 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc975 cc
Power114.5 PS @ 989.7 PS PS

Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
S
₹15.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹12.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm66 mm
Max Torque
94 Nm @ 6750 rpm95 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.6:1-
Displacement
937 cc975 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic Control-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Ducati Testastretta, L-Twin Cylinder, 4 Valve Per CylinderRevolution? Max 975T
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
94 mm97 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR19,Rear :- 170/60-ZR17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
20 L11.7 l
Wheelbase
1594 mm1545 mm
Kerb Weight
230 kg221 kg
Dry Weight
207 kg-
Saddle Height
820-860 mm705 mm
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Monoshock, Electronic Compression, Rebound Damping and Spring Pre-load Adjustable with Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS)-
Front Suspension
fully adjustable USD fork, Electronic Compression and Rebound Damping Adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS)-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Quick Shifter
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes, Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Power Modes, Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS), Ducati Quick Shifter (DQS)Coolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control System
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Power Modes
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
5* TFT ColourYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,22,55213,58,967
Ex-Showroom Price
15,49,00012,24,000
RTO
1,23,92097,920
Insurance
38,01537,047
Accessories Charges
11,6170
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,02429,209

