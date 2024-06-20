In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9 & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.8 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Multistrada 950 vs Nightster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada 950
|Nightster
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 12.24 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.8 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|975 cc
|Power
|114.5 PS @ 9
|89.7 PS PS