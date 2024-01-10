In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Harley Davidson Low Rider S engine makes power & torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less