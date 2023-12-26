In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Harley Davidson Iron 883 engine makes power & torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm @ 4750 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Iron 883 in 3 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less