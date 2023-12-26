In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Forty Eight in 3 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less