In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9 & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.8 kmpl. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
Multistrada 950 vs Fat Boy [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada 950
|Fat boy [2024]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 25.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.8 kmpl
|18.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|114.5 PS @ 9
|95.1 PS PS