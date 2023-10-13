In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, XDiavel engine makes power & torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less