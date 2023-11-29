In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs 9.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power & torque 72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less