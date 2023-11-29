In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Ducati Scrambler 1100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Ducati Scrambler 1100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1100 engine makes power & torque 85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm & 88 Nm @ 4750 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Ducati offers the Scrambler 1100 in 3 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less