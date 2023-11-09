In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Ducati Panigale V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Ducati Panigale V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs 17.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Panigale V2 engine makes power & torque 155 PS @ 10750 rpm & 104 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less