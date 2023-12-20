In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Ducati Multistrada V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Ducati Multistrada V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs 18.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Multistrada V4 engine makes power & torque 169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm & 125 Nm @ 8750 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less