In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Multistrada 1260 vs Tiger 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada 1260
|Tiger 900
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.8 Lakhs
|₹ 14.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|158 PS @ 9500 rpm
|108 PS PS