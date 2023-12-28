Saved Articles

Ducati Multistrada 1260 vs Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

In 2023 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
STD BS6
₹17.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Tiger 850 Sport
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
STD
₹11.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
158 PS @ 9500 rpm85 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
71.5 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm82 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1262 cc888 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooledLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Clutch
Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runWet, multi-plate, slip
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
106 mm78.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,80,00013,35,010
Ex-Showroom Price
17,80,00011,95,000
RTO
095,600
Insurance
032,460
Accessories Charges
011,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,25928,694

