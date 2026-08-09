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Ducati Multistrada 1260 vs Triumph Tiger 1200

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Multistrada 1260 vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada 1260 Tiger 1200
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 17.8 Lakhs₹ 19.39 Lakhs
Mileage-19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1262 cc1160 cc
Power158 PS @ 9500 rpm150 PS PS

Filters
Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
STD BS6
₹17.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
Tiger 1200 GT Pro
₹19.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Multistrada 1260 Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L20 L
Wheelbase
1585 mm1560 mm
Kerb Weight
232 Kg245 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm-845 mm850 - 870 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17,Rear :-190/55-R17Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-150/70R18
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm282 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
158 PS @ 9500 rpm150 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
71.5 mm60.7 mm
Max Torque
129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm130 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1262 cc1160 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooledLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Clutch
Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runHydraulic, wet, multi-plate, slip and assist
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
106 mm90.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame-
Front Suspension
48 mm Fully Adjustable USD ForksShowa 49mm, semi-active damping USD forks. 200mm travel
Rear Suspension
Fully Adjustable Sachs Monoshock Unit. Remote Spring Preload Adjustment. Aluminum Single Sided Swingarm.200mm wheel travel Showa semi-active damping monoshock, with automatic electronic preload adjustment and New Active Preload Reduction feature. Depending on the combined weight of rider, pillion and lu
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes, Power Modes, Cruise control, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down, Ducati Multimedia System ( DMS),-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,80,00021,42,377
Ex-Showroom Price
17,80,00019,38,990
RTO
01,55,119
Insurance
048,268
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,25946,048

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