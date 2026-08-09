In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Multistrada 1260 vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada 1260
|Tiger 1200
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.8 Lakhs
|₹ 19.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|158 PS @ 9500 rpm
|150 PS PS