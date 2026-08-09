In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Multistrada 1260 vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada 1260
|Speed triple 1200
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.8 Lakhs
|₹ 17.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|158 PS @ 9500 rpm
|180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS