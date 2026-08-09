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Ducati Multistrada 1260 vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Multistrada 1260 vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada 1260 Speed triple 1200
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 17.8 Lakhs₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Mileage-17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1262 cc1160 cc
Power158 PS @ 9500 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS

Filters
Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
STD BS6
₹17.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Multistrada 1260 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L15.5 litres
Wheelbase
1585 mm1445 mm
Kerb Weight
232 Kg198 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm-845 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17,Rear :-190/55-R17Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
158 PS @ 9500 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
71.5 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
1262 cc1160 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooled-
Clutch
Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runWet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
106 mm90 mm
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frameAluminium twin spar frame, bolt-on aluminium rear subframe
Front Suspension
48 mm Fully Adjustable USD ForksOhlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preload
Rear Suspension
Fully Adjustable Sachs Monoshock Unit. Remote Spring Preload Adjustment. Aluminum Single Sided Swingarm.Ohlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload
Features
Riding Modes
YesSport, Road, Rain, Track and Rider
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes, Power Modes, Cruise control, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down, Ducati Multimedia System ( DMS),My Triumph Connectivity, TFT Display
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,80,00019,84,608
Ex-Showroom Price
17,80,00017,95,000
RTO
01,43,600
Insurance
046,008
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,25942,656

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