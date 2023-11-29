In 2023 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm & 110 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours. The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less