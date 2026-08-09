In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
Multistrada 1260 vs Rocket 3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada 1260
|Rocket 3
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.8 Lakhs
|₹ 24.03 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|15.15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|2458 cc
|Power
|158 PS @ 9500 rpm
|182 PS PS