In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Katana Price starts at Rs 13.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Katana engine makes power & torque 150.19 bhp PS & 106 Nm @ 9250 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. The Katana mileage is around 23 kmpl.