Ducati Multistrada 1260 vs Suzuki Katana

In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
STD BS6
₹17.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Katana
Suzuki Katana
Katana STD
₹13.61 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
158 PS @ 9500 rpm-
Stroke
71.5 mm59 mm
Max Torque
129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1262 cc999 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooledFour-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line four
Clutch
Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
106 mm73.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,80,00015,09,077
Ex-Showroom Price
17,80,00013,61,000
RTO
01,08,880
Insurance
039,197
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,25932,435

