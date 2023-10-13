Saved Articles

Ducati Multistrada 1260 vs Moto Guzzi V85 TT

In 2023 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
STD BS6
₹17.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
V85 TT
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
STD
₹15.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
158 PS @ 9500 rpm82 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Stroke
71.5 mm77 mm
Max Torque
129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain drive
Displacement
1262 cc853 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooledTransversal 90 V-twin, two valves per cylinder (titanium intake)
Clutch
Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
106 mm84 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,80,00017,21,422
Ex-Showroom Price
17,80,00015,40,000
RTO
01,35,200
Insurance
046,222
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,25937,000

