In 2023 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, V85 TT engine makes power & torque 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less